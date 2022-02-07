Golf recap: Canadians Taylor, Henderson have solid weekend performances Nick Taylor produced his best result of the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while Brooke Henderson continued her solid start to 2022.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

PGA Tour

Nick Taylor posted his best finish of the season with a tie for 14th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Abbotsford, B.C.-product fired four consecutive rounds of 69, finishing up with a bogey-free day at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Taylor moved up 22 spots on the Official World Golf Ranking, to 210th. He also moved up to 95th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Last week: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Canadian finishes and earnings:

Nick Taylor – T14, $163,125

Adam Hadwin – T16, $119,842

Mackenzie Hughes – T16, $119,842

Taylor Pendrith – T49, $21,089

Adam Svensson – T49, $21,049

This Week: Waste Management Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, Phoenix

Canadians in the field: Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor

*Fourth Alternate: Taylor Pendrith (as of Monday 12 noon ET)

--

LPGA Tour

This Week: Off

Brooke Henderson continued her solid start to the 2022 season with a tie for 11th at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Playing in cool conditions, Henderson fired an opening 71 and followed that with two rounds of 67. Henderson is in fourth spot on the Race to the CME Globe standings and currently leads the LPGA Tour with 51 birdies. Of note is her mark in putting per greens in regulation where she is third with a mark of 1.70.

Maude-Aimee Leblanc got off to a fast start with an opening-round 67 but she stumbled to a 78 in Round Two to miss the cut.

Last week: LPGA Drive On Championship

Canadian finishes and earnings:

Brooke Henderson – T11, $25,805

Maude-Aimee Leblanc – MC

--

Korn Ferry Tour

This week: Astara Golf Championship Presented by Mastercard

Country Club de Bogota, Bogota, Colombia

Canadians in the field: Stuart Macdonald

*Eighth Alternate: Albin Choi (As of Monday 12 noon ET)

Last Week: The Panama Championship

Canadian finishes and earnings:

Stuart Macdonald – T56, $3,113