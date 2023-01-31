Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

This week’s stop take place at one of the most iconic places in golf: Pebble Beach Golf Links. Of course the tournament is played out over three different tracks with players making stops at Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club as well. The field is far from deep with just 21 of the top 100 and seven of the top 50 in the world entered. That might be why, in addition to the big-name winners of the past, there have been surprises such as Ted Potter Jr. in 2018 and even Tom Hoge, who notched his first win last year. There will be, of course, a good number of amateurs ranging from celebrities such as Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, to athletes like Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Former pro-am champion Bill Murray will also be there to entertain.

Winner

Matt Fitzpatrick +1100

The reigning U.S. Open champion comes in as the highest-ranked player at No. 10 in the Official World Golf ranking. So far this season he’s played twice and posted finishes of T13 and T7. His best finish here came last year when he logged a T6. Currently sits 15th in SG: Off the Tee and 19th in SG: Putting.

Viktor Hovland +1100

Hovland is off to a solid start this season with four finishes inside the top 21. While he’s only ended up tied for 38th in this tournament he has a good record on Pebble, winning the U.S. Amateur here in 2018 and ending up tied for 12th at the U.S. Open a year later. He’s 16th in SG: Putting this year.

Top 10

Seamus Power +200

What a season it’s been for Power who has finished first, third, fifth and 25th in four starts. An excellent putter, he’s currently eighth in SG: Putting and also has the ninth best birdie average on tour. He was tied for ninth here last year.

Maverick McNealy +170

McNealy has a couple of solid finishes here with a second and a tie for fifth in the last three years. So far this season, he has three top-10s and sits second in SG: Putting (are you detecting a trend?). In 540 holes played so far, he has 247 one-putts and just five three-putts. Still looking for that first PGA Tour victory.

Top 20

Andrew Putnam +140

So far this season Putnam has made 10 starts and made the cut in all of them, with a couple of top 10s. Last year here, the Tacoma, Washington product ended up tied for sixth. Another great putter, he sits in 13th spot on the SG: Putting list.

Nick Taylor +230

The Canadian should be able to draw from some good mojo here after his win in 2020 when he held off Phil Mickelson down the back nine. Has a couple of other top 20s in the Clambake. Again, looking to putting here for my choices and Taylor is 12th in overall putting average.