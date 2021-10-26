The field at this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship is somewhat lacking in star power. Just a handful of players inside the top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field. That might make it a little more difficult to find some picks but it’s also a time for some of those longer shots to pay off.

The Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda isn’t long, coming in at just over 6,800 yards. The last two winners of this tournament were Brendan Todd and Brian Gay, neither of whom is going to win any long-driving contest.

Wind off the ocean is a factor on almost every shot and generous fairways tend to tighten up in the landing areas, which are protected by deep bunkers. The greens are large and a great number of them have false fronts. All that adds up to favour the accurate ball-striker.

With that, here are some names to consider.

Favourites

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1000

Fitzpatrick won his last start at the Andalucia Masters on the European Tour. A meticulous data gatherer, he loves to take deep dives into his performance, round by round, tournament by tournament. What he has no doubt found is that he is one of the more accurate drivers in the game, finishing tied for 15th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and 17th in Driving Accuracy last season. He also finished in the positive in every Strokes Gained category, showing a well-rounded game. That will bode well in Bermuda this week.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +1400

You don’t have to be able to pronounce the South African’s last name to like his game. He finished fifth and third in his last two starts worldwide and has not missed a cut in his last 26 starts, dating back to October 2020. He is solid off the tee and has an excellent short game, both of which will come in handy this week. The 27-year-old is a three-time winner on the European Tour and is making his debut as a full PGA Tour member this week.

Mid-Range

Danny Willett +2700

Slowly showing a return to form from the heights of his 2016 Masters win, Willett won the Dunhill Links earlier this month, a win which came after a year to forget off the course. His season included catching COVID-19, having an appendicitis and battling a hernia. Healthy (for now) he backed up his victory with a solid tie for 21st at the Shriners where his excellent short game was his strength.

Adam Hadwin +3100

Hadwin is coming off a tie for sixth in his last start at the Shriners. That was his third top-10 finish in his last seven starts. The Abbotsford, B.C., talent spent most of last year working on swing changes that were intended to make him a better ball-striker and he feels he has achieved that. His ninth in SG: Approach the Green at the Shriners would seem to back that up. Coupled with his tremendous putting talent, this would be a great opportunity to shine.

Dark Horses

Taylor Pendrith +4100

Making his first start as a married man, this wouldn’t be the typical course where the long-hitting Pendrith would be favoured but his all-around game is underrated. While his short game might not be classified as silky, it is still strong enough to help him on and around the greens at Port Royal. He’s had three middle-of-the-pack finishes to start his PGA Tour career and with his confidence building, a good week could be a reality.

Beau Hossler +6000

Best known for qualifying for the U.S. Open as a teenager, Hossler has had plenty of highs and lows in his time as a professional. Playing out of the 126-150 exemption category after a poor season last year, Hossler has made one start this season, a respectable tie for 14th at the Fortinet Championship. He’s good off the tee and a wonderful putter so this course might fit his game well.

