Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Although it comes directly after the Masters, there are plenty of top players in this week’s RBC Heritage, a favourite stop for the PGA Tour’s best. Five of the top-10 players and 50 of the top 100 in the world are in the field and set to take on the Harbour Town Golf Links.

Always ranked among the best courses in the United States, Harbour Town will favour accuracy over power. Its fairways are tight with overhanging tree branches requiring players to not only hit the fairway but the proper side of it. It also had the smallest greens of any stop on the PGA Tour, averaging just 4,500 square feet. Hitting them, therefore, is a necessity for those wanting to score well. It also means players will need to scramble well when they miss the putting surfaces.

Favourites

Collin Morikawa +1200

The No.2 ranked golfer in the world (he passed Jon Rahm last week), finished tied for seventh here last year. It’s no surprise since he happens to be one of the best iron players in the game. He’s ranked 10th in driving accuracy and ninth in greens in regulation. He’s coming in off a fifth-place finish at the Masters, one of six top-10 finishes in his eight starts this season.

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

How well-rounded is Fitzpatrick’s game? He’s currently ranked No-1 in Strokes Gained: Total. He’s also fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, meaning he should have no trouble finding fairways and greens. The fact that he’s averaging just 297 yards off the tee won’t hurt him here on the relatively short course. The Englishman finished fourth at this stop a year ago

Mid-Range

Corey Conners +2500

Fairways and greens are Conners’ strength which may be why seven of his last eight rounds here have been under par. He tied for fourth last year here where he ranked 11th in driving accuracy and third in greens in regulation. His improved short game and putting – on full display last week at the Masters – will only add to his attractiveness as a pick for this week’s event.



Webb Simpson +3500

A past champion at this event, Simpson has fully recovered from some neck issues he battled in the early part of this season. This is one of his favourites stops on the calendar and he’s finished inside the top 16 in his last five trips here, during which he’s been 57 under par.

Dark Horses

Adam Hadwin +6000

This pick is not based on Hadwin’s previous showings at the RBC Heritage. He’s never finished better than tied for 22nd. But his current form suggests he’s set for some continued good play. He’s had top-10 finishes in his last three starts and was in the top 25 in both driving accuracy and greens in regulation at Valspar and the Valero Texas Open. He’s 12th in greens in regulation for the season. Add in some great putting thanks in part to renewed confidence on the greens and he’s an attractive pick.

Si Woo Kim +5500

He’s been hot and cold at this event in the five times he’s played with two missed cuts as well as a runner-up (playoff loss) back in 2018. This season has been a consistent one as he’s finished inside the top 25 in half of his 16 starts. He’s fourth on the PGA Tour in birdies with 228.