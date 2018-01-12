BOSTON — Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. are among nine Boston Red Sox players who have reached deals on one-year contracts.

Pitchers Joe Kelly, Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Workman, infielder Brock Holt and catchers Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez also reached agreements Friday.

The deals left only outfielder Mookie Betts eligible for salary arbitration.

Bogaerts will make $7.05 million, up from $4.5 million last season. The 25-year-old hit .273 with 10 home runs, 62 RBIs and 15 steals.

Bradley will get $6.1 million, an increase from $3.6 million last year, when the 27-year-old hit .245 with 17 homers and 63 RBIs.

The left-handed Pomeranz gets $8.5 million, a raise from his $4,450,000 last year. The 29-year-old went 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA in his first full season with Boston.

Workman, a 29-year-old righty, will make $835,000, up from $635,000. He went 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in a career-high 33 games after missing two seasons because of Tommy John surgery.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball