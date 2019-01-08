Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been added to the Atlantic division roster for the 2019 NHL All-Star game in San Jose, replacing Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price.

Vasilevskiy's addition comes on the heels of Price withdrawing from the game. Price withdrew from the event on Monday, citing the need to rest and recuperate from a nagging injury.

This season, Vasilevskiy is currently sporting a .920 save percentage and 2.66 GAA with a record of 16-4-2 in 22 starts on the league-leading Lightning.

The 24-year-old participated in the All-Star game last season and this will be his second appearance. He also joins teammates Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos for this year's game.