1h ago
Bombers' Dressler to test injury before game
TSN.ca Staff
Sanchez: Emerging star Marshall is a 'dangerous' playmaker
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Weston Dressler will test out his lower-body injury Saturday morning before deciding if he'll play Saturday afternoon against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to TSN 1290's Darrin Bauming.
Head coach Mike O'Shea told the media Thursday that Dressler was injured when he got tied up during 12-on-12 drills in practice Wednesday.
Dressler has played 11 games with the Bombers this season with 431 receiving yards and four touchdowns.