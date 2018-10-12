Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Weston Dressler will test out his lower-body injury Saturday morning before deciding if he'll play Saturday afternoon against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to TSN 1290's Darrin Bauming.

Weston Dressler will test out his lower-body injury tomorrow morning before making a determination as to whether or not he plays vs the #Riders — ie. game-time decision. #Bombers pic.twitter.com/Lx9A3Qq3gF — Darrin Bauming (@DarrinBauming) October 12, 2018

Head coach Mike O'Shea told the media Thursday that Dressler was injured when he got tied up during 12-on-12 drills in practice Wednesday.

Dressler has played 11 games with the Bombers this season with 431 receiving yards and four touchdowns.