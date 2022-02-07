Niklas Süle is switching sides in Der Klassiker.

Borussia Dortmund announced on Monday that the 26-year-old Germany centre-back will join the club next season on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund has signed Niklas Süle for the 2022/23 season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/WC7EeffRXj — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 7, 2022

A native of Frankfurt, Süle is currently in his fifth season with the Bundesliga leaders after a move from Hoffenheim. He's made 105 league appearances for the club, including 19 this season. At Bayern, Süle has won four league titles, two DFB-Pokal crowns and the 2020 Champions League title.

Internationally, he's been capped 37 times by Die Mannschaft and was a member of their Euro 2020 squad.

Süle becomes the second central defender to leave the club on a free in successive seasons. Austria centre-back David Alaba joined Real Madrid at the conclusion of the 2021 season.