Süle to join Dortmund at season's end
Niklas Süle is switching sides in Der Klassiker. Borussia Dortmund announced on Monday that the 26-year-old Germany centre-back will join the club next season on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.
A native of Frankfurt, Süle is currently in his fifth season with the Bundesliga leaders after a move from Hoffenheim. He's made 105 league appearances for the club, including 19 this season. At Bayern, Süle has won four league titles, two DFB-Pokal crowns and the 2020 Champions League title.
Internationally, he's been capped 37 times by Die Mannschaft and was a member of their Euro 2020 squad.
Süle becomes the second central defender to leave the club on a free in successive seasons. Austria centre-back David Alaba joined Real Madrid at the conclusion of the 2021 season.