Boston Bruins superstar Brad Marchand left Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals with an upper-body injury and didn't return to action.

UPDATE: Brad Marchand (upper body) will not return to tonight’s game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2022

Marchand was hit hard into the boards by Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway in the second period and looked to be in discomfort on the bench before leaving.

The 33-year-old has scored 20 goals and 23 assists over 31 games this season, his 13th in Boston.

The Bruins beat the Capitals 4-3.