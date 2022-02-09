Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand could be facing a possible suspension after his actions in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With 25 seconds remaining in the third period, Marchand received a match penalty after throwing a punch at Penguins goaltender Tristian Jarry’s head after he made a save, then poked the goaltender’s mask with his stick as a linesman was escorted him away. He was also given two minutes for roughing.

Marchand was suspended in November for three games for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

“Obviously lack of discipline on Brad’s part in that situation,” coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “Brad’s a leader on our team and he needs to control his emotions."

Marchand played 21:48 TOI and had five shots on goals in the loss.