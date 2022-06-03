The Boston Bruins announced Friday that defencemen Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Mike Reilly have undergone off-season surgeries.

McAvoy underwent a left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure with an expected recovery timeline of approximately six months. The 24-year-old had a career season with the Bruins in 2021-22, registering 10 goals and 56 points in 78 games and had five assists in six playoff games as Boston was eliminated in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Grzelcyk, 28, underwent a right shoulder open stabilization procedure with an expected recovery timeline of approximately five months. He had four goals and 24 points in 73 games last season and had zero points in five playoff games.

Reilly underwent a right ankle tendon repair and removal of bone fragments with an expected recovery timeline of approximately three months. The 28-year-old had four goals and 17 points in 70 games in 2021-22 and zero points in five playoff contests.