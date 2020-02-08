Boston Bruins defenceman Jeremy Lauzon will have a hearing on Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Arizona Coyotes forward Derek Stepan.

Lauzon received a match penalty late in the first period after delivering a high hit on Stepan against the boards in the Coyotes end of the ice.

Stepan left the ice after receiving treatment from the medical staff.

The penalty was reviewed and confirmed to be a five-minute major and a match penalty.

Lauzon has appeared in seven games this season for the Bruins and has one goal and plus-2 rating.