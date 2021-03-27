McLennan: Flames' effort 'too little, too late' against Jets

Boston Bruins star forward Brad Marchand has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list and will not play Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres.

#NHLBruins pregame updates per Bruce Cassidy:



Brad Marchand is out today (COVID protocols). Trent Frederic will play on the top line.



Jack Studnicka and Zach Senyshyn will re-enter the lineup .



Daniel Vladar will start in goal, Jaroslav Halak goes tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1fJjrzEzml — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 27, 2021

The 32-year-old has 12 goals and 22 assists over 29 games with the Bruins this season, his 12th year with the club.