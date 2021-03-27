21m ago
Marchand out due to COVID protocols
Boston Bruins star forward Brad Marchand has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list and will not play Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres.
TSN.ca Staff
McLennan: Flames' effort 'too little, too late' against Jets
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Boston Bruins star forward Brad Marchand has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list and will not play Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres.
The 32-year-old has 12 goals and 22 assists over 29 games with the Bruins this season, his 12th year with the club.