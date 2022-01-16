1h ago
Bruins place F Kuhlman on waivers
The Boston Bruins placed forward Karson Kuhlman on waivers Sunday. Kuhlman, 26, has one goal and one assist in 19 games for the Bruins this season.
TSN.ca Staff
An undrafted free agent out of the NCAA, Kuhlman signed with the Bruins in April 2018 after four years at the University of Minnesota Duluth.