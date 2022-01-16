The Boston Bruins placed forward Karson Kuhlman on waivers Sunday.

Placed on Waivers

Karson Kuhlman (RW, C) | BOS#NHLBruinshttps://t.co/QBXwe1cNdN — CapFriendly Transactions (@CF_Transactions) January 16, 2022

Kuhlman, 26, has one goal and one assist in 19 games for the Bruins this season.

An undrafted free agent out of the NCAA, Kuhlman signed with the Bruins in April 2018 after four years at the University of Minnesota Duluth.