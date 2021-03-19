The National Hockey League announced that the Boston Bruins' next two games on March 20 and March 23 have been postponed as a result of four additional players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier Friday.

The Bruins and Buffalo Sabres each cancelled their skates on Thursday but took the ice for their game later in the day. Boston came away with a 4-1 victory.

Here is the full statement from the NHL:

The National Hockey League announced today, that as a result of four additional Boston Bruins Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s games tomorrow against the Buffalo Sabres and Tuesday versus the New York Islanders will be postponed. Pending test results in the coming days, it is expected that the Bruins will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Wednesday, March 24. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

The Bruins’ organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.