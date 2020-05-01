Rishaug: Edmonton's bid to be hub city is 'full steam ahead' and 'looking fairly optimistic'

The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Jaroslav Halak to a one-year contract extension worth $2.25 million, the team announced Friday evening.

#NHLBruins sign Jaroslav Halak to a one-year contract extension with a cap hit of $2.25 million: https://t.co/jiPzGA0HQ9 pic.twitter.com/3wixaUqowO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 1, 2020

Halak played in 31 games with Boston this season, compiling a 18-6-6 record with three shutouts, a 2.39 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Halak has appeared in 520 regular season games, compiling a 272-167-58 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .916 save percentage to go along with 50 shutouts.

The 34-year-old has bounced around quite a bit in his NHL career. After being selected in the ninth round of the 2003 NHL Draft, Halak has played for the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders.