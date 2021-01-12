The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday they will honour Willie O'Ree by retiring his No. 22 jersey this season. The Bruins will retire the jersey prior to their game against the New Jersey Devils February 18.

“On behalf of the Boston Bruins organization I would like to congratulate Willie O’Ree as well as his wife, Deljeet, and his daughter, Chandra, on having his number retired in the TD Garden rafters,” Boston Bruins President Cam Neely said. “Willie’s contributions to the game of hockey transcend on-ice accomplishments and have opened countless doors for players who have come after him. He is without question deserving of this honor.”

O'Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018 as part of the Builder category. He was the first black to play in an NHL Game in 1958, when he suited up for the Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens.

O'Ree will become the 12th player to have his jersey honoured by the Bruins.