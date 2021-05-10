Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left wrist.

He is expected to undergo surgery to repair the tear and will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season.

#NEBHInjuryReport This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2021

Brown was enjoying a career season prior to the injury, averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game on 48.4 per cent shooting. The 24-year-old was second on the team in scoring, behind Jayson Tatum's 26.3 points per game.

The Celtics (35-33) are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the sixth place Miami Heat and two games ahead of the eighth place Charlotte Hornets.