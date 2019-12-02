Sandy Leon is headed to Cleveland.

The Boston Red Sox announced the trade of the 30-year-old catcher to the Indians on Monday.

The #RedSox today traded catcher Sandy León to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for minor league RHP Adenys Bautista.



Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 37. — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 2, 2019

Minor-league right-handed pitcher Adenys Bautista heads the other way.

A native of Maracaibo, Venezuela, Leon split catching duties with Christian Vasquez last season.

In 65 games, he hit .192 with five home runs and 19 runs batted in with an OPS of .548.

Leon spent the first three seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals before a trade to the Red Sox in 2015. He was a member of the team's 2018 World Series-winning team.

Bautista, 21, just finished his second professional season in the Cleveland organization.