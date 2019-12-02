2h ago
BoSox flip C Leon to Cleveland
Sandy Leon is headed to Cleveland. The Boston Red Sox announced the trade of the 30-year-old catcher to the Indians on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Sandy Leon is headed to Cleveland.
The Boston Red Sox announced the trade of the 30-year-old catcher to the Indians on Monday.
Minor-league right-handed pitcher Adenys Bautista heads the other way.
A native of Maracaibo, Venezuela, Leon split catching duties with Christian Vasquez last season.
In 65 games, he hit .192 with five home runs and 19 runs batted in with an OPS of .548.
Leon spent the first three seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals before a trade to the Red Sox in 2015. He was a member of the team's 2018 World Series-winning team.
Bautista, 21, just finished his second professional season in the Cleveland organization.