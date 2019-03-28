The Colorado Avalanche could potentially have two first-round picks acquired from the Ottawa Senators in their lineup next season.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Shane Bowers, who was acquired in the Nov. 2017 Matt Duchene trade, has elected to forego his junior season at Boston University and sign with the Avalanche.

BU has been informed Shane Bowers is not returning to school. As @JeffCoxSports reported, Bowers will be turning pro with COL. https://t.co/JVMZXmpXDd — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 28, 2019

The 19-year-old centre posted 11 goals and 25 points in 37 games with Boston University this season. He had two assists in five games while playing for Team Canada at the 2019 world juniors.

Colorado also owns Ottawa's first-round pick this season from the Duchene deal and the Senators currently have the best odds to select first overall in June's draft.

Vladislav Kamenev and Samuel Girard, acquired from the Nashville Predators as part of the three-team deal, are currently on the Avalanche roster.

Bowers was drafted 27th overall by the Senators in the 2017 NHL Draft.