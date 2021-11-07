Gushue triumphs over Mouat at National; Fleury bounced by Hasselborg

CHESTERMERE, Alta. — Canadian Brad Gushue won the Grand Slam of Curling's National on Sunday while Tracy Fleury dropped the women’s final.

Gushue of St. John's, N.L., captured his 12th career Grand Slam title by defeating Scotland’s Bruce Mouat 5-2 in the men’s final.

Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker won $33,000.

The three-time Canadian champion Gushue outshot Mouat 94-41 and finished the tournament undefeated at 6-0.

“It’s nice to pull it out,” Gushue said. “It was a tough battle. Bruce and his team have been playing so well over the last year. It took our best game of the week and fortunately, we picked a good time to do it.

“We were really solid. Mark’s played great all week and that continued today. Both Brett and I stepped up our game today (Sunday) and Geoff played well again.”

Gushue advanced to the final with a 5-2 victory over Calgary's Kevin Koe in the semifinal Saturday.

Later, Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., lost the women’s final 9-6 in an extra end to Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

Fleury, third Selena Njegovan, second Liz Fyfe and lead Kristin MacCuish won $20,000.

Team Fleury had a perfect 5-0 record entering Sunday’s final after eliminating Kelsey Rocque of Edmonton 6-3 in the semifinal.

The $300,000 National featured 16 men's and 16 women's teams in a triple knockout of three brackets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2021.