Teams skipped by Jacobs, Fleury, Kevin Koe to call it quits at end of season

Three prominent Canadian curling rinks, skipped by Brad Jacobs, Tracy Fleury and Kevin Koe, announced on Wednesday that they will split up at the end of the season.

--

Koe and teammates B.J. Neufeld, John Morris and Ben Hebert made their announcement on Twitter three days after finishing runner up at the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta.

An update from Team Koe. pic.twitter.com/AQO9tnytu2 — TeamKevinKoe (@TeamKevinKoe) March 16, 2022

"Team Koe will be going in separate directions after some very memorable years together," Team Koe said in a statement.

The Calgary team also lost in the final of the 2021 Brier in their hometown.

"It's been an incredible run together," Koe said in a statement. "We've made a ton of memories not just on podiums but off the ice. The four of us came into this as friends and we're leaving as friends and that's all you can ask."

--

After four years together, Fleury, Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish announced that they will go their separate ways after the 2021-22 season.

Team Fleury Update ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fQa1QwAnFe — Team Fleury (@TeamTracyFleury) March 16, 2022

“There were a lot of great wins, many laughs and some ups and downs, but we couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished together as a team throughout it all,” the team said in a statement.

The East St Paul, Man., team also thanked coach Sherry Middaugh.

Team Fleury finished first in Pool A at the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 7-1 record and were eliminated by eventual champions Team Einarson in the playoffs.

--

Jacobs and teammates Marc Kennedy, E.J. Harnden and Ryan Harnden announced the end of their partnership.

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end - what a ride! pic.twitter.com/ZROAn5HRR8 — Team Jacobs (@TeamBradJacobs) March 16, 2022

In a statement, the team said that Kennedy, E.J. and Ryan Harnden will continue to compete on teams that will be announced in the near future, while Jacobs will take at least a year off from competitive curling.

“We knew that at some point this time would come & as hard as it is, it is on great terms,” Team Jacobs said in a statement. “Our curling journey is ending, but we will always be part of each other’s personal journey moving forward & that is most important to us all.”

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., team finished second in Pool B at the 2022 Brier before losing in the playoffs.

Jacobs, E.J. and Ryan Harnden captured gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.