Penske Racing teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski were running one-two on the final lap of the Daytona 500 before the two collided, allowing Michael McDowell to slip through and capture his first career victory on Sunday night.

Keselowski attempted to drop to the inside to pass Logano, but a seemingly late attempt to block by the leader sent both cars spinning in opposite directions, triggering a multi-car pileup. After the race, Keselowski appeared to point the blame for the wreck at Logano.

"I wanted to make the pass to win the Daytona 500, and it ended up really bad,'' Keselowski said post-race. "I don't feel like I made a mistake, but I can't drive everybody else's car. So frustrating.''

Logano offered little by way comment on the final-lap crash, quickly turning to his praise McDowell.

''Pandemonium, I guess. Chaos struck," said Logano. "It's a real bummer that none of the Penske cars won, but at least a Ford won, and I'm really happy for McDowell.

"If we couldn't win, I'm really happy to see McDowell win this thing.''

With 16 cars involved in a lap 15 accident and several more collected in the final-lap crash, only 11 cars crossed the finish line on the lead lap.

The Cup Series season will continue on the same track again next week with the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 At Daytona.