Marchand believes Leafs, Lightning among teams best prepared to return Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand held a video conference call with the media on Thursday and spoke about teams he thought would be best prepared to resume the NHL season and how proud he was to be included on a gold medal winning Canadian roster. TSN.ca Staff

Marchand: Young Leafs will be among teams best prepared if/when season resumes VIDEO SIGN OUT Up Next Now Showing {{ video.Duration | time }}