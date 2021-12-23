Beal enters health and safety protocols, out vs. Knicks

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will not play Thursday night against the New York Knicks.

Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) is out tonight vs. New York. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 23, 2021

Beal, 28, is averaging 23.3 points, 4.6 points, and 5.9 assists in 28 games this season. Wizards' guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also out due to the league's COVID protocols.

Beal was previously placed in the health and safety protocols in July, which caused him to miss playing to Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.