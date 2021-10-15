'I love everything about being in Ottawa': Tkachuk pumped for new chapter with Sens

Newly-signed Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk will practice with the team on Friday and travel with the club to Toronto on Saturday, where he will participate in another skate before his status for Sunday's game against the Dallas Stars is decided, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Tkachuk, 22, signed a seven-year, $57.5-million contract with the Senators on Thursday afternoon, hours before the team's 3-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I'm just super happy to be here, super happy to be back in Ottawa," Tkachuk said. "It's kind of a crazy day and just words can't really express how happy and excited I am to be back."

Tkachuk, a restricted free agent this summer, missed the entire pre-season while negotiating the new deal. He played in all 56 games last season and led the team with 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists). Tkachuk has registered 60 goals and 65 assists in 198 career games.