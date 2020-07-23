Brampton, Ont.'s Tyler Ennis is returning to Turkey.

The 25-year-old point guard, who spent last season with Raptors 905 of the G League, has signed with Turk Telecom SK.

Yeni sezonda Tyler Ennis de bizimle! Welcome to family @TylerEnnis 👏 pic.twitter.com/V3bvC4tiI2 — Türk Telekom SK (@TurkTelekom_SK) July 23, 2020

Ennis will join fellow Canadian Kyle Wiltjer on the club, as well as former NBA players Sam Dekker and Nick Johnson.

Originally taken with the 18th overall selection of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns out of Syracuse, Ennis has appeared in 186 NBA games over four seasons with the Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.

In 42 games for Raptors 905 last season, Ennis averaged 17.2 points on .445 shooting, 7.5 assists and 5.4 boards over 34.2 minutes a night.

This will be Ennis's second stint in Turkey, having spent the 2018-19 season with Fenerbahce.