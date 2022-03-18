Brannstrom to play first PP with Chabot out: 'It can only help his development'

Brandon Hagel is on the move.

The Chicago Blackhawks are dealing the 23-year-old winger and a pair of fourth-round picks (2022, 2024) to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for the Bolts' 2023 and 2024 first-round picks and forwards Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports no salary was retained in the deal on either side. Johnston adds the two first-round picks heading to Chicago are top-10 protected.

The 2023 and 2024 first-round picks in the Tampa/Chicago trade are top-10 protected. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 18, 2022

Hagel has enjoyed the best season of his career for the Blackhawks in 2021-22, scoring 21 goals and adding 16 assists in 55 games so far this season. He came into Friday listed at No. 12 on TSN's Trade Bait board.

A native of Saskatoon, Hagel is under contract through 2023-24 at a cap hit of $1.5 million per season. He is scheduled to become a free agent in the summer of 2024.

He was selected in the sixth round (No. 159 overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft and signed with the Blackhawks in October of 2018.

The 23-year-old Katchouk has two goals and four assists in 38 games this season while Raddysh, 24, has five goals and seven assists in 53 contests.