ATLANTA — Touki Toussaint has been called up by the Atlanta Braves to make his major league debut in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.

The 22-year-old right-hander is the latest top pitching prospect to debut for the Braves this season. Toussaint follows Mike Soroka and Kolby Allard, who were both 20 when promoted to Atlanta.

Toussaint is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Gwinnett. He began the season at Double-A Mississippi, posting a record of 4-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 16 starts.

Toussaint was designated at Atlanta's 26th player for the doubleheader. He becomes the 12th player to start for the Braves this season, tied for the most in the National League with San Diego and New York.

A first-round pick by Arizona, Toussaint was acquired in 2015 in one of several deals the Braves used to rebuild their farm system.

___

