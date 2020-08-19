Game Day Skate: Do the Habs have an answer for Carter Hart?

Brayden Point scored for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime of Game 5. The win sends Tampa Bay on to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, while the Blue Jackets are headed home.

It looked like the Jackets would push the series to a sixth game, but Anthony Cirelli scored to tie the game with less than two minutes remaining in the third period.

Point was also the hero in the fifth overtime of last week's historic Game 1.

More to come.