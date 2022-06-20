LeBrun: 'The Lightning are in trouble and they know it'

Tampa Bay Lightning star centre Brayden Point was absent from Monday's morning skate and will be a game-time decision for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, head coach Jon Cooper has confirmed.

Jon Cooper says Brayden Point is a game time decision — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 20, 2022

Point has one assist over two games so far in the Cup final, as the Lightning trail the Avs 2-0 with Game 3 taking pace in Tampa Bay on Monday.

The 26-year-old missed all of Tampa's second-round against the Florida Panthers as well as the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury suffered in a Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 14 in the opening round of the playoffs. He has two goals and three assists over nine playoff games this spring.

Point netted 28 goals and added 30 assists over 66 games in 2021-22, his sixth season with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was also absent from Monday's morning skate, but will play.