The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Sunday evening that forward Brayden Point will be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Point was injured during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils after crashing into the boards in the third period.

With just under 10 minutes to go in the final frame, the 25-year-old streaked toward the net on a rush and was hauled down from the side, sending him headfirst into the endboards. He was slow to get to his feet and took a moment to collect himself but did stay in the game, playing 20:27.

The Lightning brought up centre Alex Barre-Boulet as they ruled Point out for Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Wild.

In 16 games so far this season, Point has seven goals and six assists for 13 points.

Tampa enters play Sunday third in the Atlantic at 9-4-3.