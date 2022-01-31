Janssen to play third for Team Bottcher at Brier

Team Brendan Bottcher have completed their lineup for this year's Tim Hortons Brier, announcing that alternate Patrick Janssen will replace Darren Moulding at the third position.

"The team is preparing for the Brier and is looking forward to defending the Team Canada title in our home province of Alberta," Team Bottcher said in a Tweet.

Team Bottcher made headlines shortly after November's Tim Hortons Curling Trials when they surprisingly cut Moulding from the team just a few months before representing Canada at this year's national championship in Lethbridge. A controversy followed as Moulding took issue with the phrasing of the team's announcement which said he was leaving due to "personal reasons."

“Personal Reasons” lol… that’s a head scratcher…. Might have ask whose “personal reasons” those are.#dontbelieveit #lies — Darren Moulding (@darren_moulding) December 4, 2021

Bottcher, Moulding, second Bradley Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin captured their first Brier Tankard last season inside the Calgary bubble in their fourth straight appearance in the final

Janssen, 34, has been Team Bottcher's alternate at the past two Canadian championships. The Oshawa, Ont., native also won bronze as Team John Epping's second at the 2018 Brier in Regina, his first and only Brier appearance as a regular member of a four-person lineup.

Since the breakup, Moulding has joined New Brunswick's Team James Grattan and is hoping to help them capture the provincial title and advance to the Brier.

The 2021 Brier runs from March 4-13.