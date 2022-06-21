Gallagher felt 'like my body let me down,' looks forward to next season

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher acknowledged Tuesday that, for the first time in his career, the drag of a long season wore on him during the 2021-22 campaign.

Speaking on TSN Radio 690 Montreal, Gallagher said "we played a ton of hockey and I just wasn't able to get my body to where it needed to be" regarding his and the Canadiens struggles as a whole in the 2021-22 season.

The 30-year-old is still confident moving forward despite the difficulties last season; "I have no concerns about what I'm going to be able to do next year."

Some of the changes around the team affected Gallagher, specifically the trade that sent defenceman and captain Shea Weber to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in return for Evgenii Dadonov on June 16th.

"Weber had such a big impact on every single player he played with, every single staff member around the rink" said Gallagher.

Continuing to react to the Weber trade, Gallagher stated "he put his body through everything, and as a teammate that’s just something you appreciate because you knew he was doing it for the team."

The loss of Weber presents another problem for the Canadiens - their need for a new team captain.

"We have a lot of guys in the locker room that are capable of being leaders and the bottom line is no matter who is wearing the C we are going to need a lot of guys to step up in a lot of different ways."

Gallagher also acknowledged he gave a "cliché answer," but after a dead-last finish in the standings in the NHL last season, the Canadiens need to go back to basics to get the rebuild started.