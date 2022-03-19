Four-time Brier champion Brett Gallant will leave Team Brad Gushue at the end of the 2021-22 season to join another squad, the team announced on Saturday.

"I would like to thank Brad, Mark and Geoff for the incredible opportunity to be a member of this team," Gallant said in a release.

Team Gushue are fresh off winning their fourth Tankard since 2017, playing the playoffs with just three players - Gallant, Gushue and Geoff Walker - after Mark Nichols was sidelined with COVID-19. They will represent Canada at the World Men's Curling Championship in Las Vegas from April 2-10 with former Team Brad Jacobs second EJ Harnden serving as an alternate.

.@TeamGushue's future as a foursome is up in the air like most teams at #Brier2022.



"When Mark got sick, I thought it would be a really tough way to end eight years, without him on the ice." - Brett Gallant pic.twitter.com/tTL41F7155 — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) March 14, 2022

The 32-year-old Gallant, who is a native of Charlottetown, P.E.I., has been a member of Team Gushue since 2012, helping the St. John's foursome win four Canadian championships, one world title, Olympic bronze in Beijing last month as well as 11 Grand Slams.

Follow all the curling lineup changes with TSN's roster tracker.