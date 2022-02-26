Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is reportedly dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Brooklyn has no set timetable for Simmons' return. It's uncertain whether the three-time All-Star will clear necessary return-to-play hurdles for Nets' March 10 return trip to Philadelphia, but team is treating as a day-to-day process. https://t.co/SnWVQeSWPS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2022

Simmons, 25, was traded in a blockbuster deal that sent him, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two future first-round picks to the Nets with James Harden and Paul Millsap heading to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The three-time NBA All-Star has yet to play this season after sitting out out training camp and preseason, citing mental health.