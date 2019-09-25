Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is currently listed as day-to-day after being diagnosed with a left side facial fracture that he sustained in practice on Tuesday.

Irving, 27, is in his first season with the Nets after signing a four-year deal worth a reported $141 million with the team in the off-season. The six-time all-star is half of the Nets new dynamic duo, along with Kevin Durant who joined Brooklyn on a sign-and-trade deal in the off-season, but is expected to miss the entire 2019-2020 campaign after rupturing his right Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Irving, who began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and played two seasons with Boston Celtics before signing with Brooklyn, has averaged 22.2 points per game and 5.7 assists over his previous eight seasons in the NBA.