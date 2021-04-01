Brooklyn Nets star James Harden is out Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets due to hamstring tightness.

Harden was injured during Wednesday's victory over his former team, the Houston Rockets, and did not play the fourth quarter.

Head coach Steve Nash told reporters after the game he didn't think Harden's injury was long-term, but the team would see how he felt Thursday before making any decisions.

“Any time someone goes down it’s very concerning,” teammate Kyrie Irving said. “Any time someone doesn’t play we definitely have to have that mentality that we’re still going to play at a very high level.”

Brooklyn moved into first place in the Eastern Conference Wednesday.