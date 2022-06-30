The Brooklyn Nets have acquired forward Royce O'Neale from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets will send the lesser of their own, the Houston Rockets or the Philadelphia 76ers pick, Wojnarowski added.

O'Neale, 29, played 77 games with the Jazz last season, averaging 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

In 370 career games, all with the Jazz, the Kileen, Texas native has averaged 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Nets superstar Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the team.