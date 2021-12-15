The Vancouver Canucks stormed back on Tuesday to erase a 3-0 deficit and defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.

With the comeback win, Vancouver improved to 5-0-0 since firing head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning on Dec. 5 and hiring Bruce Boudreau as the team’s new bench boss.

"They got the win for themselves, not for me, but it proves they have character," Boudreau said Tuesday. "Sometimes people didn't think they had character at the beginning, but you can tell. This is a team with five defenceman the last 50 minutes, down 3-0, and they battled back."

The Canucks allowed all three goals to the Blue Jackets in the first period before outshooting Columbus 31-11 over the final two frames. Captain Bo Horvat put the Canucks on the board in the second period before the team broke out with three third-period goals to secure the win in regulation.

"I just think we believe in each other," said Horvat, who also scored the game-winner. "A lot of guys are playing good hockey. Obviously, there's just a new life, a new energy in the room and it's showing on the ice. I just find this team right now has no quit."

Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen, meanwhile, sounded off on his team's effort after taking the early lead.

"We didn't play for two periods," Larsen said. "I'm not sure what happened, why we stopped playing. You knew they were going to be better. It wasn't like that was a big surprise, but we just didn't have the jam for two periods.

"We hung on and hung on and hung on, but we didn't deserve to win."

Attempting to climb back up the standings from their 8-15-2 start to the year, the Canucks are now four points back of the Oilers from the second wild-card spot, though Edmonton does have two games in hand.