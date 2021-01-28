On Bell Let's Talk Day, Postmedia sports writer Bruce Garrioch shares a personal story of his own struggles that went on for years, as first told today in The Ottawa Sun.

It’s Bell Let’s Talk Day across Canada and in our house we’re feeling a little different this year about a day meant to bring awareness to mental health.

About two weeks ago, on a Saturday night, my wife Maria and I spent a lot of time talking about whether it made sense to tell my story in what’s been a trying, challenging year for people across the world.

Once you tell your story you can’t go back.

There’s no shame in this, but you have to put yourself out there and with all the focus around mental health it’s not a bad thing to let people know how you’re feeling and maybe, just maybe, it can help someone who’s struggling.

It was about a year ago that I made the difficult decision to get help with my anxiety. In many ways, it had taken over my life. It was mainly centred around travel, which those closest to me will tell you was tough, to put it mildly. It was only difficult because I had resisted seeking help.

For several years, I tried to battle my way through it. Mostly relying on the people I travelled with for my job covering the Ottawa Senators, to help me get through - taking an Uber to the airport, getting on a plane, connecting in Toronto, landing somewhere in the United States and grabbing a cab to the hotel.

Usually, everything was fine and mostly seamless.

But still, I’d start getting nervous about 48 hours before I travelled. It didn’t have anything to do with the idea of flying, it was more about the logistics involved - hoping there wouldn’t be any delays or I wouldn’t get stuck somewhere.

If anything went wrong while I was away - a flight delay or an issue using online check-in - it would send me into a tailspin. I was distracted during games when I had to fly the next morning, constantly checking to see if my flight was on time, the weather was good and if the plane coming in had arrived in the city where I was departing.

At the height of my anxiety, the sweat would pour out. If I had to be in the lobby at 6 a.m. to go to the airport that usually meant waking from a restless sleep around 3 a.m., finally giving up around 4 a.m., getting packed and watching TV until I had to be downstairs.

In a lot of cases, my best bet was to try to avoid multiple-game trips where I had to move from one city to another in the U.S. because it just became too stressful for me.

A one-off to Pittsburgh or Raleigh was okay, whereas a trip to Washington and Detroit last January caused me severe angst.

Travelling in Canada is more like being at home, whereas American airports are always busy.

For the most part, my worry was nothing more than that and never amounted to everything I was concerned about before I headed for the airport.

My issues with travel started at the Olympics in 2006 when I went nearly two weeks without sleeping more than two hours a night. Since then, I take a Gravol when necessary on the road to help me sleep and that does the trick.

But, this was about more than just not having a good night’s sleep, it became much bigger.

And, I’m not alone in this.

My worries were causing stress at home for Maria because she was concerned about my well-being.

Simple decisions, such as deciding what time to go to the airport, were analyzed and over-analyzed by me. It started to make its way into my day-to-day life and last January we decided to have a talk with my family doctor to discuss what steps could be taken to help me with my anxiety.

I’m not comfortable speaking to strangers, so I wasn't ready to seek counselling. I like talking to people who know me and don't need to spend time getting to know me. My preference is to lean on my wife, family and friends, so discussing this outside of that circle was a big step.

I've leaned on the shoulders of dear friends and family to help me. They know me well, the strengths of my personality and my weaknesses, so they've always been a good sounding board while I tried to figure this all out.

However, last winter I needed to do more than talk, I felt I had to take action.

We wanted to see if there was a medication that could help me with anxiety. My fear was this would change me somehow, perhaps, cripple me and not allow me to enjoy life to its fullest.

As you’d expect, my family doctor was kind, caring and helpful. We started with a small dosage of a drug he often prescribes for generalized anxiety. About a month later, once I was used to it, we doubled the dosage and that’s the way it’s been since.

The first hurdle was to actually take the prescription. I picked up the pills on Thursday, Jan. 30, before heading to Toronto for the weekend. The pharmacist advised me to make sure I took them with breakfast because sometimes they cause insomnia.

There were two fears that I needed to deal with. The first was having to admit I had to do this to try to bring some peace into my life. The second was accepting that once I took this pill it was likely going to be with me for the rest of my days.

We returned from Toronto on Sunday night. On Monday morning, after having breakfast, I looked in the mirror, pulled the first pill from the bottle and started this journey.

Since then, every day has pretty much been the same routine: eat toast or cereal or overnight oats, have my pills, have a coffee and begin the day.

Nearly one year later, I feel much better. I wish I hadn’t spent all those years struggling, instead of seeking help. In fact, I’m back to my old self and it’s way better for Maria.

Do I get anxious? Of course I do, but never to the depths I was experiencing before I accepted my issues and began taking the medication.

I feel I’m way more balanced in my approach. Things that bother me don’t linger nearly as long as they did in the past and I have the ability to let things go. Maria doesn’t spend nearly as much time worrying about me being worried.

Our life is more enjoyable because I don’t spend days finding things to worry about. We recently made a major purchase and I’m not sure we ever could have closed the deal if I didn’t feel so good.

Down the road, I may feel comfortable speaking to a counsellor, but for now, my coping skills, with help from Maria, have become much better. Not travelling over the past 11 months - for the first time in 32 years - has also been helpful in my battle.

I’m going to get back on the road someday, when life returns to normal, and when that happens we’ll deal with whatever challenges that presents. Right now, I don’t have any fear about getting back on the road - if it weren't for the coronavirus health risks, we'd be on planes right now.

This pandemic has been tough for everybody, especially those who are alone, and as we speak on Bell Let’s Talk Day, the message Maria and I want to send is simple: Don’t be afraid to seek help, admit that everything isn’t right and to reach out to talk to somebody.

The road to feeling better will have bumps along the way, but it’s a path after first-hand experience we can highly recommend.

A small change can make a big difference.

A sports writer for Postmedia in Ottawa, Bruce Garrioch has covered the Senators and the NHL for more than 30 years and contributes regularly on TSN's regional Senators game coverage. Our thanks to Bruce and Postmedia for sharing his story on Bell Let's Talk Day.