Boston Bruins forward David Backes will have a hearing Friday with the NHL’s department of player safety for his hit to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Blake Coleman on Thursday.

Boston’s David Backes will have a hearing today for an illegal check to the head on New Jersey’s Blake Coleman. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 28, 2018

Backes received a two-minute penalty late in the third period of Thursday’s 5-2 loss for the hit on Coleman. The incident occurred just after Coleman shot the puck out of his own end and Backes’ shoulder appeared to make direct contact with the Devils forward's head.

Coleman was slow to get up after the hit, but did not appear hurt on the play. He scored two goals in Thursday’s win, bringing his season totals to 11 goals and 19 points in 36 games.

Backes, who has three goals and 10 points in 33 games this season, will be considered a repeat offender by the league. The 34-year-old received his first career suspension in March, earning a three-game suspension for interference after a hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Frans Nielsen.