Zdeno Chara will be back for his 22nd season.

The Bruins announced on Saturday that they have signed the defenceman to a one-year extension worth $2 million that can go as high as $3.75 million in incentives.

Chara bonuses same as last deal: 1.25 M at 10 games; 250k for making the playoffs and 250k for winning the Cup. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 23, 2019

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Chara will receive $1.25 million at 10 games; $250,000 for making the playoffs and $250,000 for winning a Stanley Cup.

Chara has been with the Bruins for the last 13 seasons after signing with the club in 2006. He has helped lead the club to a playoff appearance in nine of his 12 completed seasons with the club.

The 42-year-old has four goals and seven assists in 55 games so far this season.

Chara, who is the second-oldest active player in the league, is also the longest-tenured captain in the NHL, having worn the 'C' for the Bruins since his first season with the team in 2006-07. He ranks sixth in franchise history in games played (948) and fourth in points by a defenceman behind Ray Bourque, Bobby Orr and Dit Clapper.

Among active NHLers, Chara ranks fourth in games played (1,478), first in plus-minus (plus-256) and first in penalty minutes (1,892).