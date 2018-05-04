Brad Marchand is at it again.

The Boston Bruins forward licked Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan in the face in the second period of the Game 4 between the Bruins and Lightning.

It is the second time Marchand has licked an opponent during the playoffs after also doing it to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov in the first round.

There were reports after licking Komarov that Marchand was asked to not lick any other players moving forward, but the 29-year-old said that wasn't true.