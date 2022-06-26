BC Lions wide receiver Bryan Burnham will miss at least a couple of weeks and possibly go on to six-game injured list due to to fractured ribs, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Meanwhile no symptoms today for James Butler, while Bo Lokombo has a sore jaw, but head is fine. Both are possible for Thurs. @BCLions @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 26, 2022

Burnham, 32, did not return for the second half on Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts.

The Moorestown, N.J., native is coming off yet another impressive season as in the 2021 shortened season he led the league in receptions (67) and came in second in yards (965) while adding five touchdowns.

Lalji also stated that 2021 Most Outstanding Canadian linebacker Bo Lokombo and running back James Butler are a possibility in the Lions' Week 4 game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Lokombo, 31, was carted to the locker room and did not return after he was caught in the crossfire going up to make a play on the ball by his teammate Delvin Breaux late in the second quarter.

Butler, 27, suffered an injury in the first half and did not return.