Dirk Koetter has walked the plank in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers fired their head coach on Sunday following the team’s season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced.

The Bucs finished the season at 5-11, last in the NFC South.

“We sincerely appreciate the hard work and commitment shown by Dirk over the past several years. Working with Dirk has been a pleasure and we wish him and his family all the best in the future. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately and will be conducted by General Manager Jason Licht," the team said in a news release.

Koetter served as the Bucs offensive coordinator in 2015 under Lovie Smith and succeeded him as head coach in 2016 after his firing.

In his first season, Koetter led the team to a 9-7 mark, missing out on the second NFC wild-card spot on a tiebreaker to the Detroit Lions. It was the Buccaneers’ first winning season in seven.

But the team took a step back last season, finishing at 5-11, and a promising start this year - even with a suspension to starting quarterback Jameis Winston - couldn’t be sustained.

A native of Pocatello, ID, Koetter amassed an extensive NCAA coaching resume, including head coaching stints at Boise State and Arizona State, before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as offensive coordinator in 2007 in his first NFL job. He joined the Falcons in the same capacity in 2012.

Koetter ends his Bucs tenure with a 19-29 record and becomes the fourth straight Bucs coach unable to lead the team to the postseason.

The Bucs’ playoff drought now stands at 11 seasons.