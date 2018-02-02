Bucks' Brogdon out up to eight weeks with injury

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon will be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a partially torn left quadriceps tendon.

Brogdon suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Bucks' 108-89 loss at Minnesota on Thursday night. The reigning Rookie of the Year went down after a dunk and needed to be helped off the floor.

The Bucks said in a statement Friday they learned the extent of Brogdon's injury after he underwent an MRI and an examination by the team's doctor.

Bucks forward D.J. Wilson said he had feared that Brogdon's injury was even worse.

"Finding out that he's going to be out for a couple of months kind of shocked me. Shocked all of us," Wilson said. "Six to eight weeks is a long time, but not as long as it could have been."

Brogdon has played in 46 games this season and is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only Bucks players to win the league's top rookie honours.

"It's unfortunate that he got hurt. We understand that it's part of the game," Bucks coach Joe Prunty said. "He's tough-minded and he will battle through this."

___

