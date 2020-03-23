With current NHL playoff field, who wins the Stanley Cup?

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with forward Dawson DiPietro on a one-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Monday.

DiPietro, 24, played four seasons at Western Michigan University, in his senior season he had 12 goals and 29 points.

The forward participated in the Sabres' annual development camp last summer.

"Dawson was excellent at our development camp last summer, where he was able to showcase his speed and skill," Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said. "His high-energy, up-tempo style was an important asset for Western Michigan, and we're excited to add his skillset to our group."

In 105 career NCAA games, the forward scored 34 goals and 88 points in 105 games.

DiPietro is the second NCAA forward signed by the Sabres during the past week, following the addition of Penn State winger Brandon Biro last Wednesday.