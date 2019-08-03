The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to a two-year, $5.7 million deal with defenceman Jake McCabe, the team announced on Saturday.

We have agreed to terms with defenseman Jake McCabe on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.85 million.



McCabe scored four goals and added 10 assists in 59 games last season for the Sabres.

The Wisconsin native was selected in the second round, 44th overall of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Sabres.

He has 61 points and 153 penalty minutes in 274 career NHL games.

