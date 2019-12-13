According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, defenceman Zach Bogosian has requested a trade from the Buffalo Sabres.

Bogosian, who is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in July, has three assists in 10 games with the Sabres this season and was a healthy scratch for Thursday's win over the Nashville Predators. He missed the first 22 games of the season after undergoing off-season hip surgery.

"Twenty-nine-year-old, right-shot defenceman in the final year of his contract, and it’s been hit or miss," Dreger explained on Insider Trading. "Primarily because of injury this year to Bogosian, but sources say that he officially requested a trade from the Buffalo Sabres. It’s going to be interesting, with a cap hit of just over $5.1 million, whether of not there will be any takers at this point.

"The Buffalo Sabres have been trying to move a defenceman for quite some time, in addition to Bogosian you might look at Marco Scandella or Colin Miller’s name [is] also out there."

Bogosian was acquired by the Sabres from the Winnipeg Jets during the 2014-15 season and is now in his sixth season with the team. He has 52 goals and 192 points in 627 career games with the Sabres and Jets franchise.

The Massena, NY. native was selected third overall by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2008 NHL Draft,

Scandella, like Bogosian, is also playing in the final year of his current contract and carries a $4 million cap hit. The 29-year-old has two goals and seven points in 25 games this season, his third with the Sabres.

Miller, 27, was acquired by the Sabres in June from the Vegas Golden Knights. He has one goal and six points this season and is signed through next season at a $3.875 million cap hit.

The Sabres currently sit second in the Atlantic Division with a 16-11-6 record.